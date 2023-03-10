Raymond James Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Market Perform

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.52.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.82. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $597.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,121,000 after buying an additional 77,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,456,000 after buying an additional 261,078 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,633,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,613,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after buying an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,624,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,771,000 after buying an additional 210,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.