RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $238.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.79. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.