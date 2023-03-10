Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/7/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Viper Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2023 – Viper Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/21/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/21/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2023 – Viper Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2023 – Viper Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/18/2023 – Viper Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 44,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,268. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,336,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

