Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Williams Companies (WMB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB):

2/28/2023 – Williams Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Williams Companies was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2023 – Williams Companies was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

2/22/2023 – Williams Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Williams Companies was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/18/2023 – Williams Companies was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/9/2023 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

