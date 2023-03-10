Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,500 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 6,500 ($78.16) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,575 ($91.09) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($73.35) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($76.96) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($93.80) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.19) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

