ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,964.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $2,964.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00357828 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00028154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017071 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005044 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00017704 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000873 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

