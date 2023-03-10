Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48.

About Redwood Capital Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.