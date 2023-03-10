Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,023 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $39.42. 5,922,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,355,239. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

