Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,384 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.46. 8,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $298.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.