Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,350,000 after purchasing an additional 560,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after purchasing an additional 417,240 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,844 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,655,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 703,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. 1,150,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

