Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.2% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.72. The stock had a trading volume of 185,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,470. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

