Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.07 Million Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,836 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 0.7% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 80,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 97,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,008. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

