Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,146 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,621,458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $374,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,407,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 444,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,657,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.60. The stock had a trading volume of 867,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,944. The company has a market capitalization of $193.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $223.16 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.78.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

