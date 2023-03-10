Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,810 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,483,738 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

