Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,174,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,206,545. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28. The company has a market cap of $154.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

