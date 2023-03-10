Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RGA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.89.
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $3.37 on Friday, hitting $134.97. 262,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.19. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $99.81 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.