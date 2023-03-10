Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RGA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $3.37 on Friday, hitting $134.97. 262,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.19. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $99.81 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.