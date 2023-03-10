Renat Tukanov Sells 3,000 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $216,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Freedom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $71.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.16. Freedom Holding Corp. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $82.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Freedom during the third quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Freedom by 5,803.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Freedom by 34,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

Further Reading

