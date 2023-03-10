ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Up 4.3%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.57. 647,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,002,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 3.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.60.
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
