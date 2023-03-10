ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Up 4.3%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.57. 647,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,002,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,501,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,537,000 after buying an additional 11,633,475 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter valued at about $16,694,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 2,381,013 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 12.1% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,172,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,756,000 after buying an additional 1,311,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,658,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 555,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.