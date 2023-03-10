Research Analysts Set Expectations for Quanterix Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Quanterix in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quanterix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 91.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Quanterix stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $466.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.37. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,605,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,824 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,934,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Quanterix by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,155,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 515,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

