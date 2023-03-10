Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/6/2023 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $72.00.
- 3/1/2023 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00.
- 1/9/2023 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 3.2 %
NYSE:SEAS traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $61.49. The company had a trading volume of 950,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,249. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.00.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,217 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 441,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,544 shares in the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
