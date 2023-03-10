Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 31.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,205,000 after buying an additional 174,361 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CAT opened at $237.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.91. The company has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.