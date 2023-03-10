Resources Management Corp CT ADV Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fiserv by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

