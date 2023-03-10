Resources Management Corp CT ADV Grows Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.