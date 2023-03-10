Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $13.84 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $288.50 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $295.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.47.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.