Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $5.04 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 12,908.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,928 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,835,000 after purchasing an additional 116,629 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,048,000 after buying an additional 1,951,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,195,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

