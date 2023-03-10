Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $303.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.12 and its 200 day moving average is $321.74. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.10.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.