Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 362 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis Trading Down 3.0 %

Prologis stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.14. The company has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

