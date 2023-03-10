Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 399 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $478.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,952 shares of company stock worth $2,452,466. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

