Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 338 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TT opened at $189.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

