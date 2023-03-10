Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Director Laura H. Pomerantz Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 146.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,347,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROIC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

