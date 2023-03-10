REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on REVG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

REVG opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $765.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.38 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 107.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in REV Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in REV Group by 1,593.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

