Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.02. 561,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,257,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 702.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 53.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

