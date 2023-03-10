RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.80

Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €12.80 ($13.62) and last traded at €12.90 ($13.72), with a volume of 1829 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.95 ($13.78).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. The stock has a market cap of $870.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.62.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

