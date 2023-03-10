Richard B. Hare Sells 7,100 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) CFO Richard B. Hare sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $229,259.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,700.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

HVT opened at $32.54 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $525.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

See Also

