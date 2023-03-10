Richard B. Hare Sells 7,100 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) CFO Richard B. Hare sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $229,259.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,700.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 2.7 %
HVT opened at $32.54 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $525.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62.
Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.
