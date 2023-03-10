Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) CFO Sells $53,292.74 in Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $53,292.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,584.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ RMBI opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $140.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.62. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 611,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

