Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Riskified to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.
Riskified Trading Down 3.6 %
NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $882.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.77.
Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
