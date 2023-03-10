River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 3,923 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,426 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tripadvisor by 76.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,929 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 1.41. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

