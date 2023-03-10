River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 15,891 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after purchasing an additional 837,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after acquiring an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,795,000 after acquiring an additional 423,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,164,000 after acquiring an additional 609,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50,669 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $56.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSCO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

