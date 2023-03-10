River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,770 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,061.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.32.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

