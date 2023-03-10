River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $1.40 Million in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 272,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Arcos Dorados at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 15.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,533,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 600,593 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 2.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,688,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 29.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 338,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $8,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.
Arcos Dorados Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $8.09 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Arcos Dorados Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)
