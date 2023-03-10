River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $549,000 in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Sohu.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter worth about $3,134,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 100.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 164,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 36.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 113,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 120.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 132,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 72,188 shares during the last quarter.

SOHU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Sohu.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Sohu.com stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.38. Sohu.com Limited has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

