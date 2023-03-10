River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 2,206 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,014,000 after acquiring an additional 207,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after acquiring an additional 325,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Univar Solutions by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,986,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,393,000 after acquiring an additional 296,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $32.57 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

