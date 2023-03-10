River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Raises Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $144.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.76.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

