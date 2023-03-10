River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 34,427 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,427 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,241,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $234.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.41. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.