River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 800 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $495,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.
Insider Activity
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2 %
BMY opened at $66.51 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.95 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average of $73.08. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.