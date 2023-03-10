River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,202 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 20.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

AssetMark Financial Trading Down 4.2 %

AssetMark Financial Profile

AMK opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

