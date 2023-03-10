Robert W. Baird Upgrades KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to “Outperform”

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KEY. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.99.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.07 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $134,162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2,228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after buying an additional 2,482,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

