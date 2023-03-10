Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,078.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,078.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $820,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,708 shares of company stock worth $4,835,639 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 609,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 57,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

HOOD opened at $9.44 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $16.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

