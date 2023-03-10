Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Down 11.2%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) was down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.42. Approximately 732,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 761,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36.

Insider Activity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 863,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 856,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,511.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 522,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 502,345 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Recommended Stories

