Rocket Pool ETH Trading Down 13.1% This Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $321.12 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,527.12 or 0.07563279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,278 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,645.57674143 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,680,694.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

